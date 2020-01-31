STEPPING UP: David Bell is putting up 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Dolphins. Destin Barnes is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Lions have been led by Christian Agnew, who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

AD

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up just 65.1 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: North Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 76.9 percent of its free throws. The Lions are 5-11 when they shoot below 76.9 percent from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Jacksonville’s Barnes has attempted 142 3-pointers and connected on 33.1 percent of them, and is 10 of 23 over the last three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 21.3 free throws per game, including 24.1 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com