UNC coach Mack Brown took the Tar Heels to their first bowl since 2016 in his first year back with the program. He coached NC previously 1988-97. ... Temple coach Rod Carey enjoyed a fine regular season in his debut with the Owls after coaching previously at Northern Illinois. ... Tar Heels became bowl eligible by beating Mercer and North Carolina State in final two games. ... Temple only team to beat Memphis this season. ... Owls won three of last four after allowing combined 108 points in successive losses to SMU and Central Florida. ... Both teams have common opponent in Georgia Tech. UNC won 38-22, and Temple prevailed 24-2.