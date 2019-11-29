Zach Scott had 17 points and six steals for the Eagles (2-6). Justus Rainwater added 12 points and three blocks. Jalen Warren had 10 points.

Caleb Catto, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).

AD

North Dakota plays Georgia Southern on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast plays Campbell at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD