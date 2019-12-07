East Tennessee State put up 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Bo Hodges scored a season-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Tray Boyd III added 18 points. Daivien Williamson had 16 points.
North Dakota State plays Cal State Northridge on the road on Wednesday. East Tennessee State matches up against Milligan at home next Sunday.
