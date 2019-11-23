Johnson ran 44 yards for a first-quarter touchdown but Javon Williams Jr. went 28 yards in the second quarter for Southern Illinois. Cofield ran 8 yards for the go-ahead score in the third quarter and Lance added a 34-yarder in the fourth. The three NDSU scoring drives went for 74 yards or longer.

The Bison ran for 246 yards with Lance throwing for 146 more.

The Salukis (7-5, 5-3), tied with Yale at No. 25, got 117 yards rushing on 23 carries from Williams but had just 70 yards passing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

