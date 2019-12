GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Billy Brown sank five 3-pointers, scoring 17 to lead six players in double figures as North Dakota breezed to a 109-50 victory over Division III-member Northland College on Tuesday night.

Brown added seven assists for the Fighting Hawks (5-7), who shot 64% from the floor and 48.5% from 3-point range (16 of 33). Kienan Walter had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Marlon Stewart added 14 points and a career-high 11 assists for his second career double-double. De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Davids Atelbauers both scored 12, while Bentiu Panoam pitched in with 10 points and four assists.