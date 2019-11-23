Skokna’s 28-yard run late in the third quarter helped North Dakota extend its 20-18 lead and his 34-yard run in the fourth capped the scoring. Brady Leach kicked three field goals for UND.

After falling behind 7-0, Southern Utah (3-9) took a 15-7 lead in the second quarter on a Thomas Duckett 1-yard run and an 18-yard Duckett TD catch from Chris Helbig. However, the Thunderbirds would only add Kekoa Sasaoka’s 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Helbig completed 24 of 42 passes for 258 yards.

