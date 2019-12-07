Roosevelt Smart hit three 3s for nine points and his 189th career 3-pointer, and moved into third place for the most 3s in North Texas history.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points for the Trojans (5-5), whose 28 second-half points were the fewest of the season. Markquis Nowell added 10 points.

North Texas matches up against Dayton on the road next Tuesday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Tennessee State at home on Tuesday.

