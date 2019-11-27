SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Weber State has an assist on 48 of 94 field goals (51.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Northeastern has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Northeastern has scored 71.8 points while allowing 66.6 points over its last five games. Weber State has averaged 69 points and given up 70.2 over its last five.

