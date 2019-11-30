Cameron Shelton hit 3 of 4 from the line and Cameron Satterwhite added another free throw to secure the victory.
Northern Arizona prevented the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, Tyler Hagedorn, who converts 75% from distance, from taking a 3-point shot. Umude and Cody Kelly instead provided the outside offence, combining to hit 6 of 9 as the team finished 7 of 12 (58.3%).
Brooks DeBiscchop had 13 points for NAU (3-1) and Shelton added another 10.
Umude finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for South Dakota (6-2). Kelley and Ty Chisom each added 17 points and Hadedorn contributed 10.
