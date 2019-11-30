FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Bernie Andre and Luke Avdelovic each scored 17 points and Northern Arizona scored the final seven points of the game to pick up its third straight victory, a 76-72 win over South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Returning to action after a nine-day break, the Lumberjacks trailed by eight points with 3:45 to play after a layup by Stanley Umude, but it was the Coyotes final field goal of the game. After Umude hit two free throws Avdelovic hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72.