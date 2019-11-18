SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Quintin Dove is averaging 20.5 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Skyhawks. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Spencer Haldeman, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DOVE: Dove has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Iowa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Skyhawks. Northern Iowa has 28 assists on 77 field goals (36.4 percent) over its past three contests while UT Martin has assists on 29 of 85 field goals (34.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 85.3 points per game.

