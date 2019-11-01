LAST YEAR: These programs matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 season, splitting the series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 10-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Monarchs gave up only 56.9 points per game while scoring 65.1 per outing. Northern Iowa went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 62.7 points and allowing 72.7 per game in the process.

___

___

