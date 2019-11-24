TEAM LEADERSHIP: Pete Nance has averaged 15.3 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Nance is Ryan Young, who is maintaining an average of 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Darrell Brown, who is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 10 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Braves. Northwestern has an assist on 42 of 62 field goals (67.7 percent) over its previous three games while Bradley has assists on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent. The Braves have averaged 15.8 offensive boards per game.

