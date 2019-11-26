BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pete Nance has put up 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Nance is Ryan Young, who is putting up 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pat Spencer has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Spencer has accounted for 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

WINNING WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Panthers are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northwestern has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Pittsburgh has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD