Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5) turned the tables with a 17-point momentum swing in the second quarter. Eppler passed to Quan Shorts for a 78-yard pass play, Daniel Justino added a 43-yard field goal and Shemar Bartholomew returned an interception 96 yards for a 24-21 halftime lead.

The teams traded TD rushes in the third quarter with Eppler running in the game-winner from 5 yards out. The Bearkats were held to four punts and were intercepted on their final five possessions.

Sam Houston State’s five losses have all been by a touchdown or less.

