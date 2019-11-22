Bryce Golden hit a 3 with 9:48 left to make it 49-37 and the Bulldogs maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Nze hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds for Butler. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Sean McDermott added 10 points.

James Baker had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2). Djimon Henson added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 8 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Butler matches up against Missouri on Monday. Morehead State plays William & Mary on the road on Tuesday.

