Ty Lazenby had 17 points and Elijah Lufile 10 with nine rebounds for Oral Roberts (6-5)

Oral Roberts dominated the first half and led 53-25 at the break, shooting 61.5%. The Golden Eagles’ 53 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Xavier Johnson had 19 points for the Cougars (4-8). Jace Colley added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Lewis had 13 points.

