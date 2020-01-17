RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 77 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 7-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oakland has assists on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Oakland has held opposing teams to 66.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

