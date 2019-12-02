AD

STREAK STATS: Oakland has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Western Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Grizzlies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 28 assists on 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 26.5 free throws per game.

