CREATING OFFENSE: Hill-Mais has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 18 field goals and six assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 55.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Toledo has an assist on 54 of 95 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three outings while Oakland has assists on 27 of 54 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense is ranked 10th in the nation by scoring 86.2 points per game this season. Oakland has only averaged 63.3 points per game, which ranks 219th.

