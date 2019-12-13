TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.8 points and 10.6 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Monarchs, Xavier Green has averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 9.8 points, five rebounds and 3.2 steals.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 61.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Old Dominion’s Marquis Godwin has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 32 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense is rated 22nd nationally by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Old Dominion has only averaged 61.8 points per game, which ranks 260th.

