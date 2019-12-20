FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Da’Shawn Phillip, Ty Gibson and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 35 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 23.3 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 38.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 52.4 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maryland Eastern Shore has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MEAC teams. Over their last five games, the Hawks have forced opponents into turnovers on 28.6 percent of all possessions.

