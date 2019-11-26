FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s CJ Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Monarchs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 31 of 79 field goals (39.2 percent) over its past three contests while Old Dominion has assists on 32 of 81 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has turned the ball over on just 11.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 8.4 times per game this season.

