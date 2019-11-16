An Ohams layup pushed the lead back to double digits early in the second half and Fordham pulled away steadily the rest of the way.
Antwon Portley added 12 points, Onyi Eyisi added 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Fordham (3-0) while Cobb added 10 points and made four steals.
Matt Turner had 10 points for Marist (1-2) and was the lone scorer to reach double digits.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
