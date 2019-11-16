NEW YORK — Chuba Ohams scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead four players into double-figure scoring in undefeated Fordham’s 58-41 win over Marist on Saturday night.

Jalen Cobb hit a 3 with just under three minutes to play in the first half to give the Rams a 10-point lead at 27-17, but Michael Cubbage hit a jumper with three seconds left to cut the Red Foxes’ deficit to nine, 29-20 at the break.