FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jason Preston has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 31 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 7-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats put up 72.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD