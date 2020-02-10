CLAMPING DOWN: The Broncos have given up only 72.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

AD

KEY FACILITATOR: Preston has had his hand in 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Bobcats are 5-12 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Ohio has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Western Michigan has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted 22.4 free throws per game this season, the 28th-highest rate in the country. Ohio has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.8 foul shots per game (ranked 256th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com