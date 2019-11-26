Rourke threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, two more in the second and accounted for a fifth with a 1-yard run in the fourth. He threw a 53-yarder to DL Knock, 39 and 11 yards to Shane Hooks and 9 yards to Ryan Luehrman. Ja’Vahri Portis ran it in from 3-yards out with 6:41 remaining to end the scoring.