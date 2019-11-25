Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Luther Muhammad chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes.

Danny Pippen had 19 points and Antonio Williams scored 17 for Kent State.

Washington had a pair of 3s on his way to 10 first-half points for Ohio State, which led 35-23 at the intermission.

AD

The teams traded the lead early before Ohio State’s D.J. Carton scored on a strong drive for a 12-11 lead. The Buckeyes then went on a 16-4 run, which included six points from Washington and five from Muhammad. Carton capped the run with a 3 off an assist from Andre Wesson to make it 33-19 with 2:00 left in the half.

AD

A Muhammad three put the Buckeyes ahead 40-23 with 17:33 left. Ohio State still led 45-32 after an Andre Wesson 3 with 15:13 left.

But the Flashes, fueled by one 3 from Pippen and two from Williams, went on a 16-3 run to tie the game at 48-48 with 10:30 left.

Ohio State answered by scoring 17 straight points with 11 of those coming at the foul line. Kyle Young’s two free throws gave OSU a 65-48 lead with 3:55 left.

AD

The Buckeyes enjoyed a big advantage at the free throw line, where they were 22 of 30. Kent State was 4 of 7.

For the second year in a row, Ohio State played a game at St. John Arena. St. John served as the home arena of Ohio State basketball for 42 seasons from 1956-57 through 1997-98 before the program moved down the street to Value City Arena. The Buckeyes improved to 7-0 in games at St. John since that move.

AD

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Veteran coach Rob Senderoff has to like the way his mix of veterans and newcomers put a scare into the Buckeyes. Back in their element in the MAC, the Golden Flashes could be a conference contender once again.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes already boast wins over the likes of Cincinnati and No. 22 Villanova. They get one more tune-up against Morgan State before visiting No. 6 North Carolina on Dec. 4.

NEXT UP

Kent State: The Golden Flashes host Stetson on Saturday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Morgan State on Friday at Value City Arena.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD