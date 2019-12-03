Ohio State coach Ryan Day was chosen Coach of the Year by media, while Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was picked by the Big Ten’s coaches in voting announced Tuesday by the conference.
Penn State’s Micah Parsons (linebacker) and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. (defensive back) were among the other winners. Offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.
