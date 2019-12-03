ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been selected as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

No. 2 Ohio State boasts the country’s No. 1 defense, with Young leading the way. The junior has a school-record 16½ sacks — the most by a Big Ten player in 21 years — and 30½ in three seasons. Young was also named Defensive Lineman of the Year.