No. 3 Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”
Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.
Ohio State had sought immediate reinstatement.
