SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Tyrese Haliburton has accounted for 46 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 3-9 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

