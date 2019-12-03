SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaac Likekele has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. Likekele has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oklahoma State’s Dziagwa has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 17 for 45 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 61.5.

STINGY STATE: Oklahoma State has held opposing teams to 34.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Cowboys have held opposing shooters to 33.3 percent.

