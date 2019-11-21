Western Michigan (4-1) vs. Oklahoma State (4-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it takes on Western Michigan. Western Michigan blew out Alma by 46 on Tuesday. Oklahoma State is coming off a 64-57 win over Yale on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Michael Flowers is averaging 21.4 points and four assists to lead the way for the Broncos. Brandon Johnson is also a big contributor, accounting for 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Isaac Likekele, who is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 48.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD
AD

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Michigan’s B. Artis White has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 33.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD