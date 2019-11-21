TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Michael Flowers is averaging 21.4 points and four assists to lead the way for the Broncos. Brandon Johnson is also a big contributor, accounting for 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Isaac Likekele, who is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 48.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Michigan’s B. Artis White has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 33.8 free throws per game.

