SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 76.5 percent of its free throws. The Cowboys are 3-3 when they shoot below 76.5 percent from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southeastern Louisiana’s Brandon Gonzalez has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 9 over the last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Oklahoma State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Southeastern Louisiana has allowed opponents to shoot 46.5 percent through 11 games (ranking the Lions 316th).

