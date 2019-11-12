TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Grant Riller has averaged 24.5 points, four assists and 3.5 steals to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Riller is Brevin Galloway, who is producing 14.5 points and 2.5 steals per game. The Cowboys are led by Isaac Likekele, who is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.LIKEABLE LIKEKELE: Likekele has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston gets to the line more often than any other CAA team. The Cougars have averaged 28.5 free throws per game this season.

