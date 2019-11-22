The NCAA also said those in authority “condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded” Evans’ conduct and believes the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans.

AD

The school said it believes only Evans benefited from the bribes and asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position, adding that Evans was fired within days of the filing of federal charges against him and others after an FBI investigation into the scheme.

Evans was sentenced in June to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD