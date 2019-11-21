Calcaterra said he had a concussion in practice a month ago and had since consulted numerous professionals about his future before deciding to step away. He had played in just five games this season and finished with five catches for 79 yards.

AD

Calcaterra said he will graduate in May 2020 with a degree in a Communications and a minor in Health and Exercise Science. He plans to eventually return home to southern California and become a firefighter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD