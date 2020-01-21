LEADING THE WAY: Stony Brook’s Olaniyi has averaged 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while Makale Foreman has put up 15.6 points. For the Bearcats, Sessoms has averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while George Tinsley has put up 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

AD

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Seawolves have given up just 61.4 points per game to America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.SOLID SAM: Sessoms has connected on 31.4 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has dropped its last five road games, scoring 60.4 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Stony Brook has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 54.8.

AD

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 16th-lowest mark in Division I. Binghamton has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 18 games (ranking the Bearcats 291st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com