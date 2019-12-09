SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seawolves have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has an assist on 23 of 65 field goals (35.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD