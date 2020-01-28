FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The River Hawks have scored 79 points per game against America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.9 per game they put up against non-conference foes.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 38 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. UMass Lowell has an assist on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.4 percent, the 22nd-best mark in the country. UMass Lowell has allowed opponents to shoot 46.1 percent from the field through 21 games (ranked 312th).

