FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 52 over a three-game home winning streak.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Mississippi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate among Division I teams. Seattle has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through five games (ranking the Redhawks 317th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD