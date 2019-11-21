LEADING THE CHARGE: Precious Achiuwa is averaging 13 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is also a key contributor, putting up 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Rebels are led by KJ Buffen, who is averaging 14.3 points, eight rebounds and two steals.BUFFEN CAN GET BUCKETS: In four appearances this season, Mississippi’s Buffen has shot 71 percent.

AD

BEHIND THE ARC: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 19 percent of them, and is 3 for 14 over his last three games.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The Mississippi offense has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD