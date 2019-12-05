PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 51 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season. For Cal State Bakersfield, Taze Moore, De’Monte Buckingham, Czar Perry, Shawn Stith and Cam Allen have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield scoring.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-6 when it allows at least 64 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Bakersfield has lost its last three road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.

