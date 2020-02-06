SENIOR STUDS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gators have scored 71.4 points per game against SEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they recorded over 13 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Andrew Nembhard has accounted for 45 percent of all Florida field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 31 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Gators. Mississippi has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida has assists on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just 9.6 times per game over their last five games.

