Carter said in a university release Friday that “I have experienced championship heights at Ole Miss, and I will work to provide the leadership and resources necessary for our teams to compete at that level year in and year out.”

Carter is a former four-year starter for Ole Miss’ basketball team who helped the Rebels win Southeastern Conference Western Division titles in 1997 and 1998.

He joined Ole Miss’ athletic department in September 2009. His jobs have included overseeing the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation, serving as chief revenue officer and working as deputy athletic director for development and resource acquisition.

