Kiara Jefferson added 13 points and Chantel Horvat scored 11 for UCLA (3-0). Japreece Dean had seven points and 11 assists. UCLA is starting the season on a five-game homestand, having won 64 of its last 72 at home.
Justina King led LBSU (1-2) with 22 points and four 3-pointers. The 49ers turned it over 22 times, leading to 33 UCLA points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD