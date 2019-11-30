Japreece Dean, who scored 19 points, opened a 9-0 surge with a 3-pointer and closed it with a layup that put UCLA up 55-53 at the 4:25 mark. Sianni Martin quickly answered with a three-point play, but from there the Knights missed their last five shots and had a turnover.

Dean tied the game with a free throw with 1:50 to play, Charisma Osborne broke a tie with a 3-pointer with just under a minute to go and Onyenwere, who had her 17th career double-double of the season, sealed it with a layup at 15 seconds.

Martin led UCF with 22 points and Battles had 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points and there were 14 ties and 16 lead changes.

