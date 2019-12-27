SENIOR SCORING: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Toolson has connected on 43.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.