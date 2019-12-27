SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 2-5 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Brigham Young is 8-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 2-4 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Cougars.
BEHIND THE ARC: Oral Roberts’s Deondre Burns has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 23.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over his last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent, ranking the Golden Eagles 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Brigham Young stands at just 19.8 percent (ranked 338th).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.