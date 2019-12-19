BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its fourth straight win over Missouri State at Mabee Center. The last victory for the Bears at Oral Roberts was a 70-67 win on Dec. 13, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Oral Roberts’ Deondre Burns has averaged 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Kevin Obanor has put up 10.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Bears, Keandre Cook has averaged 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.