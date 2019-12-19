WINNING WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 1-5 when opponents score more than 60 points.
STREAK STATS: Missouri State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 64.3 points during those contests. Oral Roberts has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 59.6.
DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked first among Summit League teams with an average of 78.5 points per game. The Golden Eagles have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.
