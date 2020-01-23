SAVVY SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 92 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

AD

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Coyotes have scored 79 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 54.8 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 71.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 81.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 79.5 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 23rd among Division I teams. The South Dakota defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com